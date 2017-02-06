Trump’s Islam misconceptions denounced

Paige Daniel

Staff Writer

President Donald Trump on Jan. 27 signed an executive order halting immigration from seven Middle Eastern and predominantly Muslim countries: Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Syria.

Legal citizens traveling from the seven countries back to the U.S.were detained in airports across the nation; legal green-card holders were targeted and detained as well, causing more confusion.

In response to this executive order, protestors flocked to airports to speak out against the actions of the current administration. Lawyers rushed in to help detainees, camping out in airports as organizations offered donations to fund their work.

This swift response to the order is reflected in the opinions of students and professors alike on campus, as they believe that the executive order is informed by fundamental misunderstandings on President Trump’s behalf.

“I think there are strong anti-Islamic sentiments in the U.S. right now,” said Dalia Barghouty (‘18). Barghouty’s father immigrated from Jordan and was raised Muslim. Though Barghouty herself does not practice Islam, she expressed personal concerns about this executive order.

“Islam, to me, is something that I haven’t viewed simply on television; my aunt read the Quran to me when I was young,” she said. “I’ve seen the actual Islam not the Islam often portrayed in the media.”

Barghouty argued that by Trump’s logic in the executive order, Saudi Arabia or Egypt would be included in the ban as citizens from those countries carried out the 9/11 attacks.

“I feel like Trump is saying [the executive order] is to protect us, but I think it’s more about Islamophobia and a strong belief that Christianity is under threat,” she said.

She also brought up ISIS and its possible connection to this immigration ban.

“[Trump] may be looking at ISIS as the current threat, but what Americans have to understand is that ISIS is a threat to Arabs more than Americans,” said Barghouty. “The refugees are fleeing partially because of ISIS; ISIS is in Syria and Iraq. Yazidi people were killed by ISIS – Trump doesn’t talk about that though.”

Professor of Religion Kate Blanchard mentioned misconceptions about Islam in the West, even as Christianity and Islam are both Abrahamic religions.

“The biggest falsehood is that Islam is somehow essentially different than Judaism or Christianity, that it is ‘more violent’ or ‘more misogynist’,” she said. “Muslims revere the Bible as a prologue to the Quran, and the God of the Quran is no more violent or vengeful than the God of the Hebrew Scriptures.”

“Another important falsehood is that Islam is monolithic, as if somehow 1.5 billion human beings are all exactly alike,” continued Blanchard. “Before he was elected, Trump once said, ‘I think Islam hates us;’ this is a staggeringly ignorant statement, and he’s not alone in this type of thinking.”

Blanchard suggested that the U.S. should deal with domestic terrorism first, if Trump is looking to tackle the problem.

“Consider the different responses to violent criminals in this country: white men and boys go on shooting rampages at least monthly—I think the mosque in Quebec is the most recent—and the media and politicians attribute the violence to an individual case of mental illness or bad parenting,” she said.

“Meanwhile, seven entire nations of immigrants and refugees are banned, including Syrians. There’s no rhyme or reason to it, which is why I think it’s a visceral, gut-level response to unchecked racism and fear of ‘the other’.”

Jabar Haydar (’20) practices Islam and shares similar feelings in terms of domestic terrorism in the U.S.

Haydar felt that it was necessary to dispel misunderstandings about the religion. “Islam is a religion of peace; there is no relation between terrorism and Islam,” he said. “Islam is just like Christianity – we practice serenity, peace, love and loyalty.”

This executive order has resulted in significant acts of violence against the Muslim community in both the U.S. and Canada, said Barghouty.

“It clearly has affected individual people who have been able to legally be here before, leaving actual citizens with nowhere to go,” she said.

Blanchard expressed gratitude for former Assistant Attorney General Sally Yates, who called the executive order illegal and was then fired by President Trump. “I hope the president learned an important civics lesson about how democracy works; it’s nothing like a family-owned business and he’s not the CEO of the United States,” she said. “The nation’s laws preceded him, and he has to play by the same rules as the rest of us.”