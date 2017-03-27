Alumni offer advice on getting into grad school

By Monica Kunovszky

For many, graduate school seems necessary to get ahead in their field. Alumni shared what it takes to get into graduate school and how it has affected them so far.

“Consider the experience you want to have with your new institution,” said Jaclyn Shetterly (’16) who is studying at Eastern Michigan University. “What did you feel like was missing from Alma? Go visit a grad school that has that missing link.”

T.J. Koehler (‘16) is at Johns Hopkins University for graduate school.

“Remember to try and step out of your comfort zone,” said Koehler. “If you end up getting into a school that’s not in the type of area you wanted to live in, take a trip and check it out before you completely cross it off your list.”

Kurtis Smith (‘16) is in the Psy. D program for clinical psychology at the Chicago School of Professional Psychology and recommends students take advantage of available resources.

“There are a bunch of books put out every year that detail certain things such as medical schools and programs or psychology schools and programs,” said Smith.

Shetterly said that the first step to applying to grad school is reflection.

“If you’re feeling on the fence about a career choice, interview and shadow someone already in that field.”

Koehler highlighted a benefit of planning. “I know researching grad schools helped get my butt in gear when it came to actually starting my applications,” said Koehler.

If money is an issue, graduate school may or may not be a gamble.

It is possible to make grad school affordable.

“For anyone researching grad schools, I highly recommend that you simultaneously research Graduate Assistantships (GA),” said Shetterly. “These are part-time jobs through the university. At Eastern Michigan University, we have GA positions that waive either half tuition or full tuition.”

Smith explained the qualifications graduate schools look for when granting assistantships, fellowships and scholarships.

“You need to have a perfect GPA, some great scores on things such as the MCAT or GRE and have an extensive background of extracurricular activities as well as good interpersonal skills. You can also do things such as the Health Professions Scholarship Program through the military.”

The Alma graduates shared the new opportunities graduate school has offered them.

“You study what you want and have more autonomy and freedoms when it comes to your life outside of school,” said Smith.

“The best thing about grad school is the course load,” said Shetterly. “With my experience, every class only meets once a week. I’m currently only taking 6 credits compared to the 13-18 I took at Alma. Now this largely depends on the program.”

Koehler has a lighter load as well.

“I typically have more free time now than I did in undergrad. I was a double major in art and biochemistry and I was in clubs and a fraternity, so it’s not surprising that I feel like I have more time here. I take only classes that pertain to what I want to study, so I like my classes a bit more and they go more in depth than undergrad did, which I also appreciate.”

Shetterly wishes she had done things differently when preparing for grad schools. “I wish I had taken the GRE. I was really intimidated by the test, so I opted out of taking it, and I only applied to schools that didn’t need it.”

Smith says that he doesn’t regret anything he did during his undergrad years.

“I got into a doctorate program with a 3.0 GPA. I would say that your GPA isn’t as important as showing that you are able to be interpersonal. Gather skills that are useful in all aspects of life. Do not just sit in your room and study. No one cares how smart you are if you can’t talk to someone about it.”

Getting ahead on letters of recommendation is also a good idea.

“Ask professors for letters of recommendation as soon as possible,” said Shetterly. “I felt more comfortable asking a professor I knew well than asking one I only had once.”

Koehler built on Shetterly’s letter advice.

“[Ask] someone who is closely related to the field of study for the program you are applying for,” said Koehler. I did a summer research program at Wayne State University and I think having a letter of rec from my 12 weeks there was very helpful. Assuming you have average scores on everything, a great few letters of rec can really set you apart.”

Smith offered advice to those preparing to take the GRE.

“A good plan of attack is to buy some study material and study for one to two months before the test. Really focus on the math sections and somewhat less on the vocab.”

Interviewing is also an important factor in getting admittance to graduate school according to one grad.

Shetterly recommended considering why you want to enter a program beforehand.

”If you can answer this with a specific personal experience, then you’ll have a lot of examples to pull from,” said Shetterly. “For example, there’s a difference between ‘I think communication is really interesting’ and ‘I want to study communication because of the ways classes XYZ helped me better understand myself and the world.”

All is not lost if you don’t get in on your first try.

“If you do not make it the first year, do not be discouraged,” said Smith. “Try to get a job that pertains to your field and show that you are interested in the field you want to go into. Then apply and apply and apply.

“If you are shooting for a doctorate, try to get a master’s in the same field. Create a list of schools you want and then add some lower schools that you may not want but you could get into because in the end people do not care where you got your degree, only that you have the piece of paper.”