Athletes prepare for, welcome others to Scotties

By Joelle Fisher

Sports Writer

Once a year, Alma College’s athletes, coaches and support staff are encouraged to trade their uniforms in for dressy attire to enjoy a night of celebration at the Scotty Awards.

The event is an ESPY inspired event that the Student Athletic Advisory Council (SAAC) hosts each year. Michelle Sabourin, the faculty director of SAAC, explained that the event is meant to bring together the athletic department to celebrate the success of its student athletes—individually and as a team—from the past year. It is also used as a way to promote the department and athletes in a positive manner.

“We put in a lot of work in year round from Bahlke to Scotland Yard and this is our chance to clean ourselves up and be recognized for our accomplishments collectively,” said Miranda Kruse (’17), captain of the women’s lacrosse team.

The Scotties will take place Friday in Hogan. The event will begin with a reception at 6 p.m. in Hogan’s lobby. Guests are encouraged to mingle, vote for best dressed, enjoy appetizers catered by Sodexo and take pictures at the red carpet as well as with Scotty. It is a student-run event and is open to students, faculty, community, friends and family.

“I look forward to the Scotties every year,” said Katie Bush (’19). “Everyone is always so happy at the event, and it is so fun to see all of my friends dressed up and celebrating each other.”

At 7 p.m. the guests will gather in the gymnasium and the award ceremony will begin. Athletes, coaches and support staff will be nominated for—and many will win—awards such as Best Individual Performance, Rookie of the Year, Best Comeback of the Year, Queen & King of the Weight Room, among other titles.

“My favorite part of the Scotties is when the nominees are being announced and you learn about their accomplishments – some of which you were unaware of until now, but the Scotties is the perfect time to congratulate them on all of their hard work,” said Kruse.

“In between awards, we will also have student produced videos (some comical, some highlight videos) to keep up the entertainment value of the event,” said Sabourin.

“This is so successful year after year because it is an amazing opportunity to honor our athletes and athletic staff in a fun atmosphere,” said Kruse.

All who are interested are encouraged to attend the event athletes say they will long remember.