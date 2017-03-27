Film reveals cinematic process

By Zack Baker

Two weeks ago, I travelled to Austin, Texas, for the annual South By Southwest Media Festival to represent Alma College’s Pirate Media organization. I travelled with Marcella Flury (’17), Patrick Mallett (’17) and Thomas Griffith (’17) over the course of four hot days.

We met a Korean rap duo named XXX, heard Kirst Novaselic of Nirvana talk about election reform and watched a documentary about the life of legendary American filmmaker David Lynch.

This film, “David Lynch: The Art Life,” is a feature length documentary that covers the whole of the director’s 71-year life. By design, the film avoids serious conversation of Lynch’s body of work; painting is the main focus and it only shifts away to speak on experiences growing up that shaped his creative force.

Very little time, regrettably, is directly spent on Lynch’s greatest source of fame: the auteur; his postmodern enigmatic filmmaking style has influenced decades of film buffs and cinematic minds yet is hardly discussed. Admittedly, Lynch does speak, briefly, about his experience at The American Film Institute making his first feature, “Eraserhead,” as well as his insights into that period of his life. Interestingly, previous discussion of his life in Philadelphia reveals details about his filmmaking process despite the documentary’s insistence on his more recent exploration into other media.

When Lynch speaks about Philadelphia, living inside an inexpensive home, terrified of the crime and grime plaguing that corner of the city, my mind drifts to “Eraserhead.”

The inclusion of Lynch’s student photography at that time reflects the bleak, polluted world outside the home of the film’s main character; Lynch’s description of the fear he feels in this city with his family mirrors the dread personified in that character’s expressions. Regardless of Lynch’s intention toward paint and other artistic media, his cinematic process seeps into the documentary through stories of times when influence coalesced.

Another one of these stories is at the beginning of the documentary through his early memories of grades three to eight in Boise, Idaho. Lynch describes his neighborhood in this city, self-sustaining and holding everything a curious child could ever need. After Idaho, however, his family moved to Virginia where his schoolwork suffered, he fell into the wrong crowd, and he experienced alienation from his family due to poor relationships. The contrasted memories, one wistful and healthy, one dreary and harmful, prompt thoughts pointed at Lynch’s 1986 feature “Blue Velvet.”

“Blue Velvet,” in following its main character traverse the shadowy criminal world that lurks under the surface of his small town, explores the coming-of-age trope through the lens of discovering the darkness inherent in this world. American suburban imagery is undercut by seedy, unprompted violence and pangs of surrealist fiction.

In discussion of his coming to terms with personal discovery that the world is larger than the small, lush lawns of his neighborhood in Idaho, Lynch exposed a key influence on the dual-societies of the fictional town Lumberton in “Blue Velvet.”

All of this is to say, in short, that the new documentary about David Lynch is good if you know what you are looking for. If you like art, go see it for the plethora of avant-garde art. Interested in Lynch himself? See it to learn more about his life.

If you enjoy his films, see it simply for the challenge of pulling out influential elements of his life. Attending South By Southwest was an incredible learning experience full of new media and new ideas, but one does not need to attend a major festival to get a glimpse at the anomalous life of David Lynch.