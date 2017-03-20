Hullett ends successful wrestling career

By Brianna Zimmer

Sports Writer

Last season, Trent Hullett (‘17) finished the wrestling season with a 20-12 record in a total of 32 matches. Posting four wins by pin and a single on major decision, Hullett finished overall with two four match-winning streaks.

Going into his senior season, Hullett had success on his mind.

“For me, All-American was the goal and Academic All-American was something I had hoped for,” said Hullett.

While trying to attain these goals, the coaching staff and Hullett’s personal support system were with him every step of the way.

“Trent’s success this season was about his belief in himself and his abilities,” said Jeremiah Tobias, wrestling coach. “We worked on improving his technique but a lot of the focus with Trent was on pushing back his mental barrier. He set high goals for himself this year and accomplished a couple of them such as being a scholar All-American and qualifying for the national tournament.”

Hullett had a chance at an All-American bid this past weekend, but fell short at the NCAA Division III championship tournament. Hullett ended his reign after successfully upsetting the number two seed in the opening round.

“Going into the competition I had never been in a better mood or felt more prepared,” said Hullett. “I was training a lot and everything was going perfectly which has obviously showed in my placement.”

This season Hullet accomplished a great deal. He placed third at NCAA Midwest Regionals, first at Alma Open, first at 184-pound weight class Mid-State Invitational and placed third in 184-pound bracket at the NCAA Division III Midwest regionals.

“Trent was a great leader for the team on and off the mat this year. He was both a vocal leader and a guy that would lead by example,” said Tobias. “He has set a tone and expectation for the young guys in the room. He’s shown them what you can achieve if you buy into the program.

“Trent has a bright future and I look forward to seeing what he ends up doing and accomplishing in life.”

The conclusion of Hullett’s wrestling career and leadership at Alma will leave big shoes to fill.

“As for the future of the program, I am very excited,” said Tobias. “We have a handful of younger guys that got a lot of mat time this year and know what they need to do to accomplish their goals.

“We have a solid recruiting class coming in and are looking forward to working with them and helping them to accomplish their goals in the classroom, on the mat and in life.”

Hullett looks forward to watching his teammates dominate the mat in the years to come.

“It’s really cliché, but don’t give up,” said Hullett, in terms of advice for other athletes and students. “Stay focused and take what the coaches are saying and apply it. If you put in the work, the success will come from that.”