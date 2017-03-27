Morgan Stratton inspires softball team with success

By Brianna Zimmer

Sports Writer

In the 2016 season softball player Morgan Stratton (’17) finished with a banner year. She was named to the First Team All-MIAA, MIAA’s Most Valuable Pitcher, twice named Player of the Week and earned First Team All-Central Regional honors.

“As a pitcher the success of the team begins with her,” said Coach Dennis Griffin. “Her mannerisms on the mound show a focused, energetic, dynamic competitor. She wants to get every batter out and is determined to do her part to help the team win the game. Morgan is a leader on the team. The players look up to her and because of her stoic, calm demeanor on the field; the whole team feeds off those traits.

Griffin also praised her development as a leader.

“She has matured in her leadership skills, her mental processes in how to handle adversity and success,” said Griffin. “She is a humble individual who wants to succeed and is appreciative of the team members who help her achieve her goals. Morgan has developed what I call grit and determination to be her best and help the team.”

With the Scots’ season in full swing, Stratton and her team continue to shine.

This past week, Stratton has been named to the 2017 Schutt Sports/National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Division III National Player of the Year watch list. According to the NFCA, Stratton “will be pared down in the coming weeks until just one player remains at the conclusion of the season.”

“It’s humbling to know that you’re being recognized for your hard work and success,” said Stratton. “Especially when it’s among the top players in DIII.”

While Stratton increases her athletic achievements, her coach says she never takes a day off both in and out of the classroom—continuing to fulfill both roles of a student athlete.

“She has a determination and desire to be the best pitcher nationally and in the conference while at the same time wanting to succeed in the classroom and achieve dean’s list honors,” said Griffin. “She strives to make the individuals around her successful as well by evaluating her teammates so they can achieve their goals as well.”

With the rest of her senior season still to come, Stratton has set the bar high for both herself and the team.

“This year’s team has an extreme amount of potential,” said Stratton. “I’m excited to watch the younger players grow as the season continues. As long as we play to our full potential, I don’t see how we won’t have the same success or better than what we’ve had in the past two years.”

The Scots and Stratton look to top their accomplishments from the previous season.

The end goal for her is “to be an All American, MIAA MVP Pitcher, have the team be national champions and [for her to] graduate with an Alma College degree,” said Griffin.

The Scots’ 9:3 softball season continues on Wednesday at Anderson College.