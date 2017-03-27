Rackley brings change in first years

By Emily Krolewicz

Sports Writer

President Jeff Abernathy announced in March of 2015 that a search committee found a replacement for previous athletic director John Leister. Steven Rackley brought his 28 years of experience in athletic department leadership to the Alma.

Rackley left his 16-year athletic director position at University of Findlay’s Division II program. His first day was July 1, 2015 and he has been busy at work ever since.

“I came here for a lot of reasons,” said Rackley. “The biggest reason was because I saw [that] Alma had the potential to be a model Division III athletic program and I think we’re moving in that direction.”

Abernathy wanted the athletic department and the faculty to have a stronger relationship.

“We’re not an island,” said Rackley. “Academics are very important to us. Sarah Dehring, associate athletic director, has helped with this a lot.

“She established the Faculty Athletic Mentor (FAM) Program, where each team pairs with a faculty member of their choosing, and I think that this helps build relationships.”

Rackley’s statement on the relationship athletics has with other facets of campus was confirmed by others in the department.

“I’ve appreciated the work that Rackley has done to elevate our department’s relationships with the campus as a whole,” said cheer and STUNT head coach Michelle Sabourin. “He has also spearheaded many aesthetically pleasing additions to the Hogan Center that help elevate the appearance of our facilities.”

One of the new additions to the Hogan Center is the Hall Of Fame. The installment’s purpose is to generate more alumni involvement and ensure their return to campus.

“We want to invite them back,” said Rackley. “We want teams to look at that [the Hall of Fame] and say ‘Wow they care about their alums and athletics and take pride in showcasing our history.’”

Along with the Hall of Fame, Rackley hopes to reach out to more alumni by having each team host an alumni game each season.

“I think he has been able to bring the department together,” athletics secretary Tracy Howd said. “The Hall of Fame kept getting pushed back, but Steven came in, brought in a company and got the project done.”

In addition to the advancements Rackley has brought to the athletic department, he never forgets to support his athletes and even travels to some away contests.

“Rackley is very proud of Alma College athletics and helps spread that message everywhere he goes,” said Sabourin. “ He really cares about the athletes and coaches within our department and makes sure that they are all taken care of.”

Rackley reflected on his position: “The best part of my job is getting to know the athletes and being able to watch them mature and succeed. When students leave Alma and then come back years later, I love to see what they’ve become in life, it makes me so proud.”

Under Rackley, a new mission statement and core values was developed that help clearly define the goals of the Athletic Department.

“I think the big thing is he came in and helped us establish who we are as a department,” said Howd. “We all know what our goal is now, and before it wasn’t so clearly defined.”

Rackley shows no signs of slowing down. His future plans include increasing fundraising and community involvement, establishing a corporate sponsorship and working with Ann Hall, vice president for planning and communication, on branding.