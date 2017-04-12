12-Day music festival comes to Alma

By Pooge

Good Opinion Supervisor

The first music festival in Alma is coming this spring: Coachalma. The 12-day event is planning to be held at the bog.

The lineup includes local bands like Two Townies and a Baby, Truck Stop #3, Gas Station Purgatory, Munch and the Money, The Mocha Frappuccinos, Petty Coats, The English Majors, and Nutrient Loading.

The headliners are Kenny G, The Dave Matthews Band, Carly Rae Jepsen, Hootie and the Blowfish, Creed, a Coldplay cover band, and Michael Jackson’s hologram. On the final night of Coachalma, the Jonas Brothers will be playing their first reunion show in five years.

Sodexo will be catering the full 12 days, and will be serving a Coachalma specialty – kale salads. Other food options include 7/11 vegan taquitos, meatless subs, and frozen black bean burger patties.

There will be five different stages at Coachalma. Named after iconic spots on Alma’s campus, they will feature laser lights, built-in pyrotechnics, a wall of 20 speakers, and 60-foot-long catwalks. The stages Library Bathroom and Newberry Basement will mostly host local bands, while the stages SAGA Green Booth, SAC Water Filter, and Joe’s Microwave Table will host the rest of the performers.

Alma students have responded to the 12-day event with mixed emotions. Audrey Karr (’18) says she won’t be attending Coachalma. “Frank Ocean won’t be there, so I’m not going,” she said. “The only thing that would make me want to go is if they had a Frank Ocean impersonator, but maybe not even then.” Frank Ocean declined to play at Coachalma after learning that there would be no parking lot for his custom-made BMW near the bog.

Though some students are uninterested in Coachalma, Josie Sabo (’17) will be camping at the bog for all 12 days. “I’m only going for the girl bands,” said Sabo. Campers can tent, but those looking for other accommodations can make reservations at the Alma Motel. The artists will be staying in the bathtubs of Wright Hall.

“I was kind of hoping Beyoncé would be on the lineup, but Mac DeMarco will be there so I’ll probably go,” said Dalia Barghouty (’18). Coachalma organizer Ishijah Johnson (’18) thinks that Alma’s campus has a lot to benefit from Coachalma.

“We thought it would be a good idea, you know, because we thought the student body would enjoy it,” said Johnson. “My favorite local band, the Sea Goats, will be there; I’m sure you’ve never heard of them.”

Ultimately, Johnson hopes Coachalma provides a space for music fans. “We want to make the hipsters feel more at home.”