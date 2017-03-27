Alma to switch to NAIA, offer athletic scholarships

By Toenelle

Sports Scribbler

Alma College has been a member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) at the Division III level as well as the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) for many years. The opportunity to join these teams in elite competition was established by founders of the college in hopes of bettering the school’s athletic reputation and also to give the school’s athletes a chance to compete at a high level.

The MIAA is home to a number of colleges including Kalamazoo College, Hope College, Calvin College, Trine University, Albion College, Adrian College, Olivet College, Saint Mary’s College and Alma College.

“Our conference is rock solid in the MIAA,” said Elizabeth Putti (’18) of the women’s volleyball team.

“In recent years, the national championship title has alternated from Hope to Calvin, and back again.”

Alma College athletics have been able to accumulate numerous prestigious titles in conference and nationally over the years. After much consideration and many meetings, the school has decided to transfer from the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).

“This will be a great opportunity for our athletic teams,” said Katie Neiswender (’18) of the women’s golf team.

“It is important for us to discover our potential and I think that we will be able to dominate teams with our skill-set in the NAIA.”

The new competition that Alma will be facing include Aquinas College, Concordia University, Cornerstone University, Davenport University, Siena Heights University and Spring Arbor University.

Athletic scholarships have always been a tricky topic among college athletes. At the Division III level, schools are forbidden from offering athletic scholarships to incoming and current students. Violating this rule can result in severe punishment.

However, over 90 percent of schools in the NAIA offer scholarships. In addition, NAIA athletes receive an average of $7,000 of financial aid.

Alma’s hope with this switch from the NCAA to the NAIA is to increase future enrollment sizes by enticing a larger number of prospective students with the opportunity of receiving scholarship money for their athletic performance.

The meetings that have taken place within the athletic department have been used to decide how this transformation will occur.After much deliberation, the department was able to come up with a promising verdict. Athletes already participating in collegiate sports at Alma College will not receive athletic scholarship; however, incoming recruits and/or transfer students will be offered various athletic scholarships based on their abilities.

This change may be difficult to grow accustomed to; however, the athletic department feels as though this is the best decision for our future.

“I am excited for this change of pace and to see what our future holds as the Alma College Scots,” said Putti.