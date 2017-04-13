Here’s to a good year and more learning

By Abigail Fergus

Editor-In-Chief

After a year as editor-in-chief of the Almanian, I learned that I need to improve my skills in delegation and motivation. I had set out to actually do these things, but I feel I learned how not to do these things. I’m still proud of what has been accomplished with the paper this year:

Covering national news as it relates to campus;

Developing a Code of Ethics;

Revamping the application process;

Attending a national college newspaper conference earlier in the year.

I will serve one more semester as the Almanian’s Editor-in-Chief before I graduate in the winter of 2018. While I train my replacement I also hope to do what I have not yet done:

Host events to educate campus on the importance and function of journalism;

Host events to educate on the importance of First Amendment rights;

Conduct surveys to improve the paper by responding to student suggestions and needs;

Empower my staff — especially editors — to lead more of these and other initiatives in running and improving the Almanian.

A student recently conducted a survey regarding campus media for a final project and she showed me the results from 119 respondents. This level of response enters into the 10 percent error level of significance given the size of Alma. It was shared through a campus wide email and the Almanian’s Facebook page.

Ratings of the Almanian’s content was across the board for 1, 2, 3 and 4 rankings out of 5. The only written feedback to infer the reason behind these marks was a comment on wishing we’d cover “less bias stories.”

If I were to guess the reason behind this comment, I’d say it is in response to the stories we’ve covered regarding progressive events on campus such as the Black Lives Matter march and the protest of Trump’s Muslim ban. If this is the case, I’d like to point out that the majority of events that happen on this campus are more progressive leaning.

If the comment refers to the content of our thoughts pages, which represent the opinion only of the writer, I welcome all students to apply to work with us. That would entail the opportunity to write and publish your own opinion in addition to reporting on news.

Among campus media, 56.3 percent of respondents said they consume the Almanian the most and 31.9 percent said they don’t use any campus media.

I’d like to up our content rating and increase the consumption of not only the Almanian but all campus media. I believe educating on the value of knowing what’s happening on your campus will help. The survey specific to the Almanian we plan to conduct next semester will show us how we can better serve campus with our content.

I’d like to thank those who have ever given us feedback and ask you to keep it coming. Are there stories we’re missing? Let us know.

Thanks to Crystal Snow former Editor-in-Chief, for answering my abundant questions when I was getting started. My editorial staff kept me encouraged and I thank them, because that is what kept me going each week.

Ken Tabacsko, our advisor, never ceased to send me news articles that we could model our work after. He also persistently told me, “you should be a journalist,” though he knows full well I’m going into wildlife conservation. Maybe on the side, Ken. Seriously, Ken, a veteran professional journalist, has dedicated and taught far more than I would expect of someone who is on campus for a once-a-week class and at a point in life where he could spend all his days playing and coaching tennis and enjoying semi-retirement.

I’ve never teared up while writing an article. I did last Thursday when I assembled the admiring comments from President Jeff Abernathy, Administrative Assistant Roxann Fatchett-Harrington and Student Congress President Jared Jacob (’18) contributed to the feature on Nick Piccolo’s retirement.

In my reflection on this year, I can’t refrain from highlighting how important Piccolo has been to me. Fatchett-Harrington and I had a great discussion after I sneakily interviewed her while Piccolo was out of the office for a meeting. We laughed at and assessed the rocky relationship I used to have with him.

As an editor for the Almanian, I was assigned the Title IX beat. This lead to tension between us. I pressed him for details and he pushed back under his conviction that student privacy needed to be maintained. Going into this year, I did not imagine we’d become such fast friends.

Just as Jacob shared in his interview, Piccolo goes beyond his administrative duties in his care for students. He became my most regular role model this year as the professors I had usually turned to were on sabbatical, very busy or limited by an adjunct position (our advisor Ken).

I broke down in Piccolo’s office during half of our weekly meetings and each time he taught me lessons in being a leader.

I join Jared in a big thank you to Piccolo, despite how much overly humble eye rolling he’ll do at the feature. I’m lucky to have gotten to know the Piccolo that not many on this campus see.