Male athletes deny Samsonian hair supplement

By Sam Korbel

Sports Scibbler

The Alma College athletic program has experienced an upswing in success over the last couple seasons.

The men’s lacrosse team made a run at the conference championship, the men’s football team recorded the program’s best record of 7-3, the men’s basketball team made an appearance in the elite eight and the men’s baseball team posted its first winning record since 1981.

“At Alma College, we hold our athletes to a higher standard, and with the recent success of many of our men’s programs we wanted to make sure it wasn’t because of an illegal use of performance enhancing, hair growth supplements,” said head athletic trainer Brett Knight.

Knight said that those with hair length longer than three inches could be selected to come in for a random drug test.

Junior baseball player Matthew Minaudo (’18), senior basketball player Trevor Gernaat (’17) and senior football player Nick Mangutz (’17) were randomly tested after their individual performances last season.

The results of the drug tests are completely confidential and are not part of the NCAA regulation. However, Knight said that the new test has been put in place to monitor athletes and maintain athletic integrity at Alma.

Minaudo posted a .310 batting average last season and was tied for first on the team with a total of 48 hits during the 2016 season.

“The flow was just part of my mojo last season,” said Minuado. “I don’t know anything about performance enhancing hair growth drugs.”

Shortly after this interview, Minuado cut his hair. In similar fashion, Mangutz has received a haircut, but denied any use of the drug and said that his tests were negative.

Mangutz was chosen to be tested after speculation arose that he had used the drug to skyrocket his career during the football team’s 2016 campaign. He recorded 22 more tackles than he did in the 2015 season and had significantly longer hair.

“My suspicions surrounding Nick and his illegal use of the drug were pushed to the limit when I heard he had won the Morley Fraser Award,” said Knight.

The award is given to the collegiate football player who demonstrates academic achievement, football ability and leadership, according to goalmascots.com.

Mangutz accepted the award sporting a traditional, short haircut.

Gernaat sported the Justin Bieber hair cut during the 2015-16 season, and it did wonders for his career. He was named MIAA Player of the Week two weeks in a row and was a Second Team All-MIAA selection.

However, he proved that his hair was not the reason for his success during this past season. With a new haircut, Gernaat was out to prove that he was not using the hair growth drug and did so by leading the team in scoring and minutes played and being a First Team All-MIAA selection.

Knight said the men’s lacrosse team has been carefully monitored in the recent years, as more and more athletes on this team are growing their hair out, and the program has seen more and more success.

After the team’s run for the conference championship in 2016, Adam Cousineau (’19) was named the BroBible’s College Lacrosse All Flow Team. Cousineau is not the only player with longer than normal hair though.

Junior Bryce Bohrmann (’18) has made an appearance on Knight’s illegal hair growth radar recently after he set a new school record, netting eight goals in one game. Following this, he received the Offensive Player of the Week from the MIAA.

“My hair is part of who I am,” said Cousineau. “If I cut it now I’ll lose my image and my game could suffer.”

Senior baseball pitcher Michael Mallory (’17) has been heating up as of late. He led his team to a 6-4 victory over Hope College last week and pitched his second complete game, recording five strikeouts.

“I’ve been growing my hair out for three years now,” said Mallory. “Has my game improved? Yes. Do I think it’s because of my hair? Maybe, but I haven’t used drugs to help me. I think the hair is just a distraction to the batters.”

The performance enhancing hair growth supplement controversy is continuing to grow, and there’s no barber in sight.

“These athletes have not been selected to be drug tested yet,” said Knight. “But trust me, we’re keeping a close eye on them. We will continue to do random drug testing with specific screening for hair growth supplements in order to maintain athletic integrity.”