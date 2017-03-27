Men’s volleyball joins sports roster

By Briannasaurus Rex

Sports Scribbler

The Alma College Athletic Department announced this past week the inclusion of another men’s sport here on campus: men’s volleyball.

“The decision to add another sport to our school was something we as a department have been working on for some time,” said Sarah Dehring, assistant athletic director.

“We finalized the details of the new addition this past week after the few years of debate.

“It was the smart choice for the school. We have gym availability after the basketball season is over and it is a great way to continue to increase both the size of the athletic department and the school as a whole.”

The new addition to the department means a new coaching staff and new provisions will need to be made.

“We have yet to name the coaching staff for the coming season,” said Dehring. “We are currently in the hiring process. We have met with some excellent candidates and are narrowing our options in order to find the perfect members to create a strong new program here at Alma.”

With a fair amount of logistical aspects still in the process, the buzz on campus is continuing to increase.

“We are excited to get a partner team here on campus,” said Alex Leja, women’s volleyball coach.

“We hope to create a strong connection between our teams and be each other’s support groups.

“Having another group on campus that is just as passionate about the sport as we are will be great. We will be able to build and collaborate to create a strong volleyball unit.”

Interest from males around campus has been expressed, which helped lead to the final decision.

“We will be holding tryouts for any current Alma males who would potentially like to join the team,” said Dehring. “We are trying to extend the opportunity to as many as we can in hopes of gaining a full roster.”

Team tryouts will be conducted the second Tuesday following the start of the 2017 fall semester. The team will then begin its “fall ball” practices shortly after.