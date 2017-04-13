Piccolo retires after life of service to students

By Abigail Fergus

Editor-In-Chief

After serving at Alma for 14 years and helping to develop the vice president for student life position, Nick Piccolo is retiring this summer. Before he came to the school in 2003 under former President Saundra Tracy, the position did not exist.

“Two deans had reported to the president,” said Piccolo. “Saundra Tracy put them together, because she wanted students to have communication at an executive staff level.”

Piccolo made the decision because “it’s time.” He has served in student life positions since being hired as a hall director in 1975.

A search committee has been formed and an ad has begun circulating that defines the position as follows:

“As the senior student affairs officer, the vice president provides leadership and creative vision for a portfolio that includes student housing, Greek Life, spiritual life, recreational programs, student conduct concerns, and counseling, health and wellness services. This position also provides oversight to the college’s Title IX activities and chairs the campus safety committee.

“A key member of the executive staff, the vice president for student life reports to the president and works collaboratively with and advises the senior leadership team on policies and practices related to the student body. S/he will be responsible for a sector budget of $2 million employing 19 full-time staff.”

The new vice president will also aid in filling the Greek Life coordinator position as Danielle Smith plans to leave this summer. Changes will also come to the Title IX coordinator role, previously part of the vice president’s job.

“It’s probably not ideal to have a vice president of a college also the Title IX coordinator,” said President Jeff Abernathy. “Now we have an opportunity to change that.”

Abernathy said that the plan is to have this position, which processes Title IX complaints and leads related investigations, be appointed to someone beside the new vice president—even if it requires an interim placement. He plans to appoint the job to someone already employed by Alma.

Those who work closely with Piccolo helped to shed light on what he has done for the campus and what his replacement will have to match in this “critical role,” according to Abernathy.

Administrative Assistant Roxann Fatchett-Harrington began working with Piccolo as a peer when she nominated him to the city commission five years ago. A year later, she was hired by Alma to assist Piccolo which made for a nice transition, according to Fatchett-Harrington.

“Piccolo is respectful and values and asks for my opinion,” said Fatchett-Harrington. “If he doesn’t like it, he knows not to ask me,” she joked.

“I’m able to hassle him and give him a hard time and he’s a good sport.”

On a more serious level, Fatchett-Harrington shared how Piccolo has helped her outside of the office.

“Noah (Fatchett-Harrington’s son) was in high school; being a single mom, I was able to ask Piccolo about job shadows.”

She said this example shows why Piccolo has the abilities needed for the position he’s held at Alma. While Piccolo’s strengths include giving advice and having compassion and concern for students, Fatchett-Harrington teased that her job was to keep him organized and getting to where he needs to be.

Working closely with Piccolo, Fatchett-Harrington may see a side of Piccolo that others don’t. She said others may not know “the enormity of what he does day in and day out, there’s so much behind the scenes.

“Besides the trip to Italy he took with his son last fall, I don’t think he’s taken more than a week off in the four years I’ve been here. It’s hard to put into words. He’s busy and concerned about doing his best.

“I burst into tears when he told me he was leaving. I’ll miss him terribly. I said, ‘You’ll still be my friend when you leave right?’”

Piccolo affirmed to Fatchett-Harrington their friendship would continue. She hopes that he learns to relax in retirement, but seemed to doubt that it is in his nature and wished him luck in finding something to keep his mind busy.

Piccolo said he is interested in volunteering with the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Association to advocate in court for children who have suffered abuse and neglect.

Jared Jacob (’18), president of Student Congress, was similarly shocked by Piccolo’s retirement. Weekly the two meet to go over business regarding campus issues, but these discussions run deeper.

“He’d give me guidance on my future plans,” said Jacob. “He’s a very wise man and always looks out for students. He’s not just an administrator, he’s someone you can talk to and look up to.”

As the student representative for the vice president search committee, Jacob said he’ll be looking for a personable, understanding, friendly and welcoming replacement for Piccolo. He also advocated for the separation of the Title IX responsibility into an entirely separate role on campus given the demanding nature of each job.

Jacob wished to publicize this message to Piccolo: “Thank you for all the help and support. On behalf of everyone at Alma College, we will truly miss you.”

Piccolo reflected on his Alma experience.

“What’s been the most challenging has also been the most enriching. Students show up in conflict or stress and I help them work through it. I try to use conflict in a positive way in order to come away building relationships.”

The best piece of advice Piccolo said he had ever been given was “you won’t be judged on what you do, you’ll be judged on how well you listen.”