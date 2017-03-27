Water connoisseur rates H20 sources

By Vegetarian Spaghetti Bolognese

Copy Goblin

Downtown Alma: Pine River—this source gets aesthetic bonus points for the fish and ducks present in the source, in addition to the plants. These really add a little something that other sources just can’t compare to.

However, despite all of its natural beauty and potential, the inclusion of stomach churning levels of E. coli knock this source down to a regrettably low ranking. 1/10

Gelston Hall: First floor drinking fountain water bottle filler—this source offers a plethora of benefits: it shows how many disposable water bottles have been kept out of the landfill because of its use, it operates via a sensor (no buttons to hold down) and it is conveniently located in route from the Almaniac dungeon in the basement of Newberry to Joe’s.

However, the taste is less than ideal. It, for some reason, tastes a little chemical-y, which evokes thoughts that maybe the government is trying to control me through my drinking water, which then leads to a larger existential crisis. Having a large existential crisis more than twice weekly really disrupts my water-drinking schedule, which takes this source’s otherwise stellar rating down. 5/10

South Campus: Hot/cold/room temperature water dispensers—these are beautiful machines, with their assortment of water temperatures and indicator lights that shine out through the darkness of the night. They reliably spew all three temperatures of water and always fulfill my aquatic needs. They never leave me high and dry, whether I’m on the hunt for tea on the way to work in the morning or a Nalgene fill-up on the way home from class. 10/10

SAC Lobby: Hot/cold/room temperature water dispenser—unlike their South Campus brethren, this water source leaves something to be desired and that something is hot water.

If you manage to approach this source on a day that it’s functional (the entire thing was out of order last time I was thirsty in SAC, so good luck), the hot water feature is rarely—if ever—operable.

This is a misfortune for the ages. A toasty beverage is one of life’s finer things, particularly when dozing one’s way through a less-than-enthralling lecture. This technological failure makes it a lot more difficult for students to live out their tea, instant coffee, ramen, hot toddy and other hot water dreams, and it is an unforgivable offense. 3/10

SAC Basement: The drinking fountain by B-02—this source is well-placed, and delivers on its implicit promise of colder-than-my-heart water. However, the actual stream of water falls short. My diagnosis, as a drinking water connoisseur, is that of low water pressure.

When one attempts to fill up a water bottle at this source, one must tilt their water bottle very far in order to reach the stream, which cuts down on how full one can get their water bottle, rendering this source rather inefficient. 6/10

Hamilton Commons: beverage dispenser, water nozzle—these sources utilize nozzles that are shared with campus’s primary lemonade source (not to be confused with campus’s primary “Lemonade” source, which can be found in the retired radio booth (RIP)).

That said, these sources’ taste fluctuates according to whether they are used for water after lemonade—this can cause a less-than-pure taste, which is not ideal. However, they are very cold. So cold, in fact, that some students have been seen adding hot water to their cups to bring the water to a more drinkable temperature. The coldness of drinking water is obviously a very polarizing issue, but personally, I’m a fan of this source’s temperature. 8/10

Hamilton Commons: Beverage dispenser, water with fruit—this source has been likened to a “poor man’s La Croix”—an assessment with which I wholeheartedly agree.

The effort is there, and this source certainly lends itself well to a sumptuous vibe for the entire dining experience, but it would definitely be better if it were fizzy. 5/10

The author’s South Campus suite: Bathroom sink—although this source is unfiltered and is found within a less than hygienic environment, convenience is king. Being able to slither out of bed and have a relatively fresh and cool drink of water less than 12 feet away is priceless and worth every pathogen that might be acquired on the way. 9/10